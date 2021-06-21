€5.65m Series A funding drives Kastus expansion

Irish nano-technology firm has developed a globally patented range of antimicrobial and antiviral surface coatings

Kastus has completed a €5.65 million Series A round of financing. The round was led by Alpha Ascent Ventures with continued participation from Atlantic Bridge Capital, Carragh Holdings and Enterprise Ireland.

Founded by John Browne, the Irish nanotechnology has developed a globally patented range of 24/7 antimicrobial and antiviral surface coatings designed to permanently protect touch screen and other glass surfaces against harmful viruses and bacteria. To date, Kastus has 44 global patents granted and pending.

Headquartered in Dublin, with local presence in the UK, US, Korea and China, Browne has built an elite team of experienced commercial, branding, innovation and Engineering talent, drawn from companies such as Google, PCH, Flex and LetsGetChecked.

Browne said: “We are seeing rapid acceleration in demand for our unique 24/7 surface coating technology, which is ISO proven to kill 99%+ of harmful bacteria and viruses including human coronavirus. Due to the uniqueness, versatility and mass-production readiness of our technology we are attracting new business opportunities from global power-brands in sectors such as consumer electronics, mobile devices, touchscreens providers, home appliances, hospitality, travel and even food & beverage to name a selection. Our team is delighted to currently be partnering with such powerful global brands as Lenovo, Lavazza Pro and Kone, and we are excited that this new funding round will enable us to accelerate and realise our full potential.”

“Since 2020, we have all experienced a traumatic wake-up call in the fight against infections,” said Fergus Lynch, Alpha Ascent’s representative on Kastus’ board of directors. “Having invested in Kastus two years ago, we are delighted to again partner with John and his team in their mission to make the world a safer place through their unique surface coating technology. In treating the current pandemic and looking to prevent the next one, we expect Kastus’ technology to be invaluable.”

Kastus’ award-winning technology powers a range of 24/7 Antiviral + Antibacterial surface protection solutions. Kastus’ suite of products included both finished products – screen protectors for existing screens & screen glass for new touchscreen devices – plus coating solutions for manufacturing all types of new glass and ceramics products. Kastus is available globally and the company has already produced tens of thousands of products for customers across international markets in the glass, touchscreen, and ceramics categories.

