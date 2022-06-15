Dundalk Institute of Technology announces winners of inaugural eHealth Embark programme Cymantic and Frendo win $100k of technical and business supports Trade

Cymantic Medical, a computer vision-based platform that analyses body tissue for the presence of cancer, and Frendo, a diagnostic aid and community support smartphone app designed to empower women who suffer with endometriosis, were selected as winners of the first eHealth Embark programme.

The winners were selected from a field of nine entrants by an expert panel of judges, which included investors and digital transformation specialists from the Health Service Executive (HSE) and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

DkIT’s dConnect Digital Health Innovation Hub and the Connected Health & Wellbeing Cluster offered masterclasses and mentoring, ranging from customer discovery and validation, through to assessing market opportunity, mapping funding, product and technical roadmaps. AWS offered tailored workshops and one-on-one mentoring to help participants leverage the latest cloud technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, procurement in the public sector, and an introduction to Amazon’s culture of innovation and mechanisms such as the company’s ‘Working Backwards’ methodology.

Stephen Geoghegan, founder of Cymantic Medical, said: “Developing a new medical device and bringing it to market can take a long time and be a very tentative process, so receiving this kind of validation is a source of great motivation and encouragement for us, especially considering the expertise on the judging panel. The AWS credits we’ve been awarded give us access to powerful cloud computing resources that can now accelerate the development of our technology, which, we believe, can have a major impact for cancer patients and healthcare providers. The tangible supports we’ve received, and will continue to receive, from AWS and the team at Dundalk IT will also undoubtedly go a long way in helping us to reach that goal.”

Dearbhail Ormond, founder of Frendo said: “This award validates what I’ve done so far with the business, but on a more personal level it just means so much to me that opportunities are being given to raise awareness of endometriosis. I’m so proud that we have a solution that is going to help others manage their condition, and help those who suspect they may have endometriosis, and I’m thrilled that Dundalk IT, the HSE and the judges recognised this. The support that we’ve already had from AWS – and that we continue to receive from AWS – on new market entry at a global scale is hugely significant for us. Personally, there have been times that I have felt alone as a solo founder. Now I am confident that we have a partnership with AWS that’s going to build as our team grows and as we enter new countries and scale”

