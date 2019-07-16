Dublin ranked 30th of 50 global cities for women entrepreneurs

The Dell index serves as a diagnostic tool to advise policymakers on how to better support women in business

Dublin has ranked 30th out of 50 global cities for its ability to foster growth for women entrepreneurs, according to Dell Technologies’ Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index. It has jumped four places since 2017.

Now in its tenth year, the index ranks cities based on the impact of local policies, programmes, characteristics, national laws and customs in an effort to improve support for women and entrepreneurs and the overall economy. It is the only global, gender-specific study that looks at a city’s ability to foster the growth of women-owned business. It serves as a diagnostic tool to advise policymakers on how to better support women in business.

This year, the San Francisco Bay Area out ranked New York for the top spot, as one of the best places for women to gain access to capital. Still, out of 100 possible points, it only scored 63.7, showing that significant work must be done to level the field for women.

Global barriers included insufficient funding, high cost of living, low representation of women in leadership roles, and the lack government led policies that support women entrepreneurs.

Each city progressed since 2017, with some making bigger strides than others. Latin American and European cities improved most substantially. Mexico City showed the greatest improvement, moving from number 45 in 2017, to number 29 this year.

Dell’s partner, IHS Markit, researched and ranked the cites using a total of 71 indicators, 45 of which were gender-based. The study looked at five main pillars; access to capital, technology, talent, culture and markets.

“When we invest in women, we invest in the future; communities prosper, economies thrive and the next generation leads with purpose,” said Karen Quintos, EVP and chief customer officer at Dell Technologies. “By arming city leaders and policymakers with actionable, data-driven research on the landscape for women entrepreneurs, we can collectively accelerate the success of women-owned businesses by removing financial, cultural and political barriers.”

“This year we can see some patterns emerging. Ranked cities have collectively made the most improvement in the capital and culture pillars, which shows the importance of measuring not just the operating environment but also enabling environment for women entrepreneurs,” said Karen Campbell, consulting associate director, IHS Markit.

TechCentral Reporters