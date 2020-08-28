Dublin City Council’s Jamie Cudden on capital ideas

How smart cities are finally reaching potential and the rest of the week's news Print Print Radio

This week Niall meets with Jamie Cudden, smart cities lead with Dublin City Council to discuss a future of connected traffic systems and how everything can become a 5G base station.

Elsewhere, Dusty gives his experience of a terrible Windows update and takes a flick through the fine print of the National Broadband Plan.

