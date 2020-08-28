Dublin City Council’s Jamie Cudden on capital ideas

Jamie Cudden
Jamie Cudden, Dublin City Council

How smart cities are finally reaching potential and the rest of the week's news

28 August 2020 | 0

This week Niall meets with Jamie Cudden, smart cities lead with Dublin City Council to discuss a future of connected traffic systems and how everything can become a 5G base station.

Elsewhere, Dusty gives his experience of a terrible Windows update and takes a flick through the fine print of the National Broadband Plan.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

 

