Dublin BIC rebrands as Furthr

Dublin BIC, the Irish organisation helping start-ups and scale-ups to grow, today announces that it has rebranded under a new name, Furthr. The name reflects the organisation’s commitment to helping founders to go further and achieve success faster.

Through its consultancy services, programmes, supports and events, Furthr – established as Dublin BIC in 1988 – provides start-ups and scale-ups access to funding via its venture capital arm, Furthr VC, while managing the Halo Business Angel Network as well as the world-class incubator space in the Guinness Enterprise Centre.

In the 34 years since its inception, Furthr has helped more than 500 companies, with 80% of Furthr-assisted companies going on to secure third-party finance, the result of more than 100,000 hours of pro bono expert consulting.

Michael Culligan, CEO, Furthr, said: “We owe it to all our stakeholders to show up with a modern brand that is reflective of the work that we do. We are accelerating, funding, and connecting the start-ups and innovators of the future, providing them with the supports they need to be successful. Our new brand Furthr is wholly reflective of the modern Ireland and the innovative, ambitious, globally minded entrepreneurs that we speak to daily.

“Our team and our dedication to Ireland’s start-up ecosystem has not changed. We are extremely proud of the work that we have achieved to-date and we will continue to offer the most comprehensive range of practical supports to Ireland’s most inspiring entrepreneurs. In doing so, we are empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs to succeed on a global scale.”

