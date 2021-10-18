Dublin-based Kianda secures €1.5m investment

Dublin-based Kianda Technologies has raised €1.5 million from Kernel Capital through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund II, alongside Enterprise Ireland. The funding will generate new roles in the Kianda team and help the company to develop its growing global clientele.

Kianda’s no-code/low-code application development platform enables organisations to bridge the digital skills gap and keep pace with new demands and growth within their respective industries by allowing users with or without coding skills to digitise business processes such as approval workflows, inspections checklists, employee onboarding amongst others.

The surge in remote working driven by the pandemic has accelerated the demand for digital transformation empowered by low-code/no-code development technologies. According to Forrester, the market for low-code development tech is projected to total $21.2 billion in 2022. These technologies enable businesses to take full control over their move to digital without extensive knowledge of coding.

“Our vision is to grow our company and become a market leader in no-code development,” said Kianda founder Derya Sousa (pictured). “Our motto is ‘we are makers’ and we want to empower people with or without tech skills to become makers like us and address their digitalisation needs themselves.”

Since its November 2017 launch, Kianda has been supporting over 25,000 users in their clients including Deme Group, Mercury, Uniphar, Resco Products Inc. and Aji Bio Pharma. Currently operating with a team of ten employees, Kianda plans to double the team size by early 2022.

“We are delighted to see our Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund II lead this investment in Kianda Technologies, a solid company ideally placed to capitalise on the acceleration in digital transformation as the remote / hybrid working environment takes hold,” said Niall Olden, managing partner, Kernel Capital.

