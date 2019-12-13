Dublin Airport connects to Vodafone 5G network

Mobile network adds 5G roaming ahead of Christmas rush

Dublin Airport has become the first to connect to 5G in Ireland over Vodafone’s network.

With an average of over 90,000 passengers travelling through Dublin airport daily, Vodafone’s 5G network will ensure passenger journeys are more enjoyable with seamless access to faster network speeds, lower latency and increased capacity.

“As the first mobile operator to launch commercial 5G in Ireland, Vodafone is delighted to build on this innovation and once again become the first mobile operator to offer 5G services abroad for our personal and business customers,” said Vodafone Ireland technology director Didier Clavero Perez.

“At Vodafone, we are aware of the need for accessibility and at no point is that greater than when we are far away from home or work. We have therefore accelerated the availability of 5G roaming in time for the Christmas holidays. While travelling abroad, our customers will now find it even easier to keep in touch with loved ones at home and colleagues in the office.”

Carl Meehan Dublin Airport infrastructure & support said: “Dublin Airport is a hive of economic activity employing over 20,000 people and welcoming 90,000 passengers daily. We worked closely with Vodafone to have 5G available at the airport ahead of the busy Christmas season so all our travelling customers and those meeting them will find it easier to stay connected.”

In addition to Vodafone’s expanding 5G network, its customers can avail of 4G roaming in 154 destinations – more than any other network provider in Ireland and will also be able to use their home plan in 57 European and overseas destinations at no extra cost.

TechCentral Reporters