Drone start-up inspection platform to keep an eye on ESB windfarms

Free Electrons alumni Sterblue continues relationship with utility following accelerator experience

Sterblue, a graduate of the Free Electrons start-up accelerator programme, has signed a deal with ESB to use its drone control platform across the energy utility’s wind farms.

The French company has been awarded a long-term contract to complete independent inspections of turbine blades following positive trials and a competitive tendering procedure.

Sterblue’s platform uses off-the-shelf drones and artificial intelligence to capture and analyse data, covering the whole inspection process in one streamlined interface.

ESB expects to save costs, reduce downtime and generate clean energy across sites in Ireland and the UK.

Jerry O’Sullivan, ESB deputy chief executive, said: “Sterblue’s innovative, safe, fast and accurate solution helps to optimise running time of each wind turbine in our portfolio, meaning that they can generate more clean electricity for the communities we serve. It is of course particularly pleasing that our initial connection with Sterblue was forged through their participation in the Free Electrons programme.”

“We’re extremely happy to continue our long-term partnership with ESB. The collaborative mindset has been part of ESB’s DNA since the beginning of our relationship and that has been really helpful to move forward,” said Geoffrey Vancassel, CEO, Sterblue.

Sterblue has offices in France, Portugal and the US and serves more than 25 customers in 16 different countries.

TechCentral Reporters