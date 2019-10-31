DPD Ireland introduces two new chatbots built by Tekenable

Barry the Chatbot provides 24/7 customer support and Brexit Bot answers Brexit queries

DPD Ireland has two new team members – Barry the Chatbot and Brexit Bot.

DPD Ireland, a subsidiary of DPD Group, has grown in recent years thanks to the thriving online retail sector. To keep up with this increased demand, DPD has implemented chatbot solutions that integrate with its digital transformation platform.

Barry the Chatbot delivers round the clock customer support for DPD’s parcel tracking and delivery services. Brexit Bot answers customers common Brexit related questions to reduce the volume of queries the call centre receives.

Tekenable, a Microsoft Gold Partner, was appointed by DPD to build the bots. The company built the UI and integrated it with Microsoft Cortana to provide the AI engine. This was integrated with DPD’s ERP and Cention contact centre systems to query parcel data and transact with the customer.

Since becoming available on the DPD website, Barry has handled in excess of 25% of the pre-Barry call centre volumes.

According to DPD, the bot has improved customer service and made human agents more available for higher value conversations. “Barry the Chatbot is allowing us to deliver consistent, personalised service using technology to interact with customers as well as providing them with immediate assistance thus improving customer service and reducing costs,” said Maeve Dwyer, head of customer service at DPD Ireland.

Natural language was built into Barry using Microsoft’s machine-learning based service, LUIS. “Barry understands the nuances of customer communications and interacts with the appropriate response, context and personality required,” Dwyer continued. “The Brexit q and a bot is reducing the volume of queries to the DPD call centre.”

“We wanted to use this investment for technologies to make our contact centre run more efficiently by reducing handling call centre time and moving frequently asked questions away from live agents to conversational interfaces,” said Dwyer.”

TechCentral Reporters