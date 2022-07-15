Diligent opens European hub in Galway Governance providing SaaS solutions provider to create 325 jobs by end of 2022 Trade

Diligent has officially opened its new European hub at Bonham Quay in Galway.

Since announcing Galway as its European hub in November 2020, the company has hired 275 people, with an additional 50 open roles available.

“Our European hub is an innovation engine for our company across Europe and beyond. We are delighted to expand our footprint in Galway,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “Our new office will enable us to continue to attract the best talent, putting us in a strong position to empower leaders with the technology, insights and connections they need to drive greater impact and lead with purpose.

Headquartered in New York and operating in more than 130 countries, Diligent empowers leaders to turn governance into a competitive advantage through unparalleled insight and highly secure, integrated SaaS applications. Its software is used by 1 million users and more than 700,000 board members and leaders across the world.

The 35,000 square foot space includes green spaces, breakout terraces and a unique roofscape with excellent views of the city and will be the first development in Ireland to adhere to the One Planet Living framework.

Executive Director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said: “Back in 2020, Diligent announced Galway as the location of its European hub. This confident commitment to the West region and indeed Ireland is paying off and it’s wonderful to celebrate the official opening at Bonham Quay. In the past two and half years, Diligent has grown its team here to 275 people. Diligent is a welcome addition to the West region’s growing Tech cluster.”

Since establishing its European hub, Diligent has integrated itself into the local community through partnerships with including Galway Chamber, Western Development Commission, NUIG, and COPE Galway. During the past 12 months, the company has also completed four major acquisitions, including Limerick-based sustainability and ESG reporting software company Accuvio.

TechCentral Reporters

