Diligent brings 200 jobs to Galway

SaaS company makes significant commitment to new international office Print Print Trade

Diligent Corporation is to create 200 jobs at its new European hub in Galway. The new positions cover customer support, customer success, finance, product, HR and marketing departments. The investment is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Headquartered in New York, Diligent’s software-as-a-service offerings are used by managers at global corporations, to build a stronger future through modern governance.

“With our new international office in Galway, Diligent is making a critical investment to accelerate our growth strategy and attract exceptional talent to our team,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent.

advertisement





“The key to our continued success is great people who are committed to our mission of providing clients with insights and technology to power modern governance. The excellent talent available in the Galway community will support the nearly 50% of our client base located outside of the US, enabling us to enhance the customer experience and achieve our long-term goals. We are very pleased to establish this cross-functional office in Ireland and to be in the good company of many thriving tech companies.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “The commitment to more than 200 new jobs by Diligent is a welcome boost to the economy of Galway and the West region. It is a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and demonstrates our continued agile and adaptable business environment at a time of unprecedented global flux due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Ireland offers a safe and stable investment location with access to the EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work.”

Diligent’s products are used in more than 90 countries.

TechCentral Reporters