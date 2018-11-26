Digital preservation at the Irish Film Archive

The Irish Film Archive is going up against the the White House and the UK Parliamentary Archives at this year’s Digital Preservation Awards. We find out more with the Archive’s head Kasandra O’Connell and digital collections manager Raelene Casey.

