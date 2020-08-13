Digital Business Ireland teaches valuable lessons with Olive Group

E-business representative body Digital Business Ireland has today announced a partnership with Olive Group that will see it’s members gain access to learning materials in GDPR and cyber security compliance, digital marketing, communications and customer service.

Digital Business Ireland has more than 3,400 members in technology, retail, hospitality, professional services, travel, transport, education, leisure, agri-business and property sectors. It provides a range of services to its membership to include training and events, networking opportunities, general advisory, insights, advocacy and public policy influence.

Olive Group offers a range of education products focused on corporations, recruitment agencies, coaches, tutors and training organisations including e-learning and virtual classrooms.

Lorraine Higgins, chief executive, Digital Business Ireland, said: “The business world has faced unprecedented disruption in recent months and many have been forced onto digital platforms to sustain their models. This has demanded major changes to businesses operations but it also brings opportunities for teams to build new skills and capacities. As businesses navigate the new digital landscape it is important they are equipped to deal with the challenges they will face from compliance, marketing and communications perspective. Partnering with Olive Group means our members and their employees will be ready to meet these challenges and, more crucially, to enhance their impact online.”

Founder and CEO of Olive Group Brendan Kavanagh said: “Technology and digital platforms are now playing pivotal role in every aspect of business as companies adapt to the ‘new normal’ of the Covid-19 era. This partnership will help support DBI businesses accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with a timely, cost-efficient and pandemic-proof way of reskilling their employees to meet the demands of the digital economy”.

TechCentral Reporters