Digital Business Ireland partners with Guaranteed Irish

Digital Business Ireland and Guaranteed Irish have formed a partnership to share knowledge and insights between members of their respective organisations.

Throughout 2021, businesses became more dependent on ‘local and sustainable supply chains’ and pivoted towards trading online – which initiated the collaboration between the two organisations. The pair will embark on some shared initiatives to ensure that their combined membership of 8,000 businesses can thrive in the new, post-pandemic global marketplace.

With 95% of consumers keen to support local and sustainable businesses, it augurs well for licensed Guaranteed Irish businesses. However, as Digital Business Ireland’s most recent Digital Insights research demonstrates, just one out of every four consumers make a consistent effort to purchase from Irish websites, when shopping online.

“As evidenced by our most recent Digital Insights research, there has been a substantial drop-off in support for Irish businesses in recent months,” said secretary general of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins. “Now, more than ever, we must initiate targeted campaigns encouraging consumers to consider shorter supply chains and buy from businesses in Ireland online. Working in collaboration, Digital Business Ireland and Guaranteed Irish can help to drive this momentum. Collectively, we can empower businesses to pivot online and embrace digital, while working to educate consumers on the benefits of buying Irish and local.”

Chief executive officer of Guaranteed Irish, Brid O’Connell said: “We look forward to collaborating with Digital Business Ireland to encourage start-up businesses here in Ireland, as well as to empower women in the post-pandemic workplace. We need to boost female representation at board and C-suite level.

“Through our shared ambition to champion both the indigenous start-ups and the multinational firms operating in Ireland, this partnership will help to empower businesses, and entrepreneurs based in Ireland, and encourage consumers to look out for the Guaranteed Irish symbol when they shop instore and online.”

