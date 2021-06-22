Digital Business Ireland launches female mentoring initiative

Digital Business Ireland has announced a new mentoring initiative, aimed at supporting women working in digital start-ups.

Since its establishment in 2019, the e-commerce and digital representative body has worked to provide learning and networking opportunities for women working across the digital, online and ecommerce sectors. It works in tandem with its membership, to offer support and advocacy to women in business through its Women in Digital Committee.

“The launch of the female mentoring initiative further signifies Digital Business Ireland’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in business,” said secretary general of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins. “Women face a number of challenges when launching a start-up.”

“Optimising the skills, talents and abilities of female entrepreneurs is an important step in increasing the participation of women in business, and Digital Business Ireland is proud to play its part in this regard.”

Former Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor will provide guidance, advice and support to participants.

“I am delighted to be supporting the launch of Digital Business Ireland’s female mentoring initiative, a programme which aims to empower and support women working in a start-up business,” said the Minister. “Key to increasing female participation in entrepreneurship, particularly in innovative industries, is providing women with the confidence and assurance so that they can be successful in their career goals. Through one-to-one mentoring, we can empower, educate and inspire women with the core attitudes and skills that are needed to excel, both professionally and personally. As a long-time advocate for female empowerment, I am pleased to be able to offer my coaching and mentoring services and to lend my support to this initiative.”

Chairperson of the Women in Digital Committee Leila Shaddadi said: “Since our foundation, Digital Business Ireland has sought to provide women working across the digital, ecommerce and technology sectors with the opportunities, support and insight to help them succeed. Mentoring is a valuable lever that women can activate for each other, especially in the start-up sector, and the launch of our female mentoring initiative is a natural extension of our work over the past year. Digital Business Ireland is honoured to be in a position to provide the opportunity to be guided by such an experienced female leader.”

“Mary’s sixteen years spent as a public representative, combined with a lifetime of advocating for increased female participation across a range of sectors, makes her the ideal mentor, and she will no doubt provide valuable support and insight to the selected applicant.”

TechCentral Reporters

