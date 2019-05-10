Digit acquired by Scopely following success of ‘Star Trek Fleet Command’

This follows the success of Star Trek Fleet Command, which surpassed €45 million in revenue in four months Print Print Trade

Dublin-based Digit Game Studios has been acquired by Scopely, an LA based interactive mobile and games company.

Scopely has been partnered with the Irish game developer since 2015. The duo have since collaborated on Star Trek Fleet Command, which surpassed €45 million in revenue in its first four months.

Richard Barwell, Digit founder and chief executive, will continue to manage the Dublin operation.

“We partnered with Scopely in 2015 to enable us to grow our team and focus on building world-class strategy games.” said Barnwell.

“The success we’ve seen with Star Trek Fleet Command has been absolutely amazing and formalizing our relationship will allow us to scale the game even more. We can’t wait to see what else we can accomplish together.”

Commenting on their 2018 success Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely, said: “It’s exciting to see the game garnering awards and popularity, showcasing that our deep collaboration has been a great mix for Fleet Command. We look forward to further scaling the Scopely business with Digit, who will be a fantastic addition to our growing global team.

“The trusted partnership we have built the last few years with our collaborator Digit also laid the foundation for even more opportunities in the strategy space.”

TechCentral Reporters