Dictate IT joins Clanwilliam Group

Dictation software provider becomes 18th company supported by healthcare investor Print Print Trade

Dictate IT, a company founded by doctors to support the production of medical correspondence to make it easier for organisations to deal with patient data, has become part of the Clanwilliam Group.

The company, which provides digital dictation, outsourced transcription, and speech recognition services to 27 healthcare providers in the UK and Ireland, will become the 18th company to be supported by the health tech investor.

“Being part of a bigger group will give us the ability to increase the investment we have been making in reaching new customers and improving the type and quality of solutions that we offer,” said Dictate IT managing director Mark Miller.

“Joining Clanwilliam Group will also give us a fantastic opportunity to work with compatible businesses, and to form strong and supportive partnerships that will benefit healthcare organisations, their staff and patients.”

Clanwilliam Group is a global provider of healthcare technology, headquartered in Dublin, that launched an ambitious mergers and acquisitions strategy in 2014.

It recently secured funds for further expansion through a €300 million debt placement with Alcentra, which will be used to refinance existing facilities and to finance near term acquisition opportunities. The financing was earmarked to support future growth of the Group’s global Mergers & Acquisitions ambitions. This is the second company to join Clanwilliam since this financing was acquired with Obsidian Healthcare Group, a provider of communications and medical education and training, and Informatica Systems, a provider of primary care predictive analytics, also joining the group earlier this month.

Clanwilliam Group chief executive Howard Beggs said: “Our approach is to find companies that fit with our ethos and vision, which is to be innovative, caring and committed to making sure that healthcare professionals, patients and their families benefit from the work we do.

“Dictate IT is an excellent fit with that ethos and it will add real and tangible value from its expert knowledge, customer base and market-leading products.”

TechCentral Reporters