Deloitte opens applications for Fast 50 Awards

This year’s ranking will reflect the technology sector’s unique role in responding to the pandemic Print Print Trade

Entries have opened for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards. One of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes, the awards rank Ireland’s 50 fastest-growing indigenous technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship.

Last year six of the top 10 companies in the ranking were first-time entrants to the programme, including Cork company Everseen, which took the top spot. Cumulatively, the 2020 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €3.3 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 4,600 people in 2019. The average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 400%.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s programme David Shanahan, partner and Fast 50 programme lead at Deloitte said: “Technology has pervaded every part of our lives over the past 18 months, providing huge opportunities for Irish technology companies. This year’s Fast 50 ranking will be a strong benchmark of how the indigenous industry has performed.

advertisement





“It is hugely encouraging to be talking about growth in the technology industry amidst a global pandemic. There are a number of sectors that we expect to emerge as having had particularly strong growth over the course of the last year due to their unique role in the pandemic response, including greentech and sustainability, cybersecurity, online retail, e-learning, remote working, medtech and sports tech, to name a few.

“Ireland’s reputation as a tech hub is no longer only about the multinational tech companies that have chosen to locate here; it’s also about the Irish-owned companies that are having a significant impact, locally and globally. Ultimately the Fast 50 programme highlights the importance of recognising and celebrating companies who are driving their businesses forward, and the importance of innovation in allowing companies to adapt and keep growing.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

The closing date for entries is 12 November 2021 and the winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 8 December 2021. Full details on criteria and how to enter are available at www.fast50.ie.

TechCentral Reporters