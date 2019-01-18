Deloitte Ireland appoints new CEO

Harry Goddard takes top role Print Print Pro

Deloitte Ireland has announced that Harry Goddard has been appointed CEO, following an election by the firm’s partners.

Goddard currently heads the consulting practice for Deloitte, with more than 20 years’ experience in the professional services and consulting industries. He works across multiple industries, with a particular focus on the public sector and financial services sectors. His experience is focussed on leading significant transformation programmes for clients. Goddard also heads up the firm’s technology practice across the EMEA region, which spans more than 25 countries and includes over 8,000 technology consultants.

“I am very pleased to announce that Harry has been elected as the next CEO of Deloitte in Ireland,” said Brendan Jennings, CEO, Deloitte Ireland. “He has considerable experience in guiding his teams and clients through changing and disruptive business and technology environments. This experience will be invaluable to the Deloitte team in Ireland, and for our clients, as they operate in a growing domestic economy and uncertain and increasingly complex international marketplaces. His experience will also help them to keep up with the frenetic pace of technology innovations.”

“I have no doubt that his breadth and depth of understanding across all areas of our business will be very positive as Deloitte continues to grow and evolve. Harry’s track record in delivering innovative and impactful solutions for his teams and clients means he is ideally positioned to lead our business by addressing the trends and developments that are shaping and changing the very nature of work and of business. I would like to congratulate him on his election and wish him every success.”

“It is a privilege to succeed Brendan as CEO, whose leadership of our business has seen it grow, expand and innovate,” said Goddard. “I am excited to lead our business, building on our strong market position, and delivering impactful solutions to our clients that bring their organisations to new levels of development and growth in an ever-changing world.”

“By harnessing the wide range of our capabilities – from new technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence or robotics along with our leading audit, tax, consulting, corporate finance and risk offerings – we help our clients solve their most complex challenges, with a commitment to the highest levels of quality and integrity.”

TechCentral Reporters