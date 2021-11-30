Dell Technologies, Ronan Daly Jermyn empower the data-driven law firm of the future

In association with Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is helping one of Ireland’s top law firms, Ronan Daly Jermyn, transform its legal services through adopting a hybrid working model running on Dell Technologies infrastructure.

With offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London, Ronan Daly Jermyn has developed an ambitious digital transformation strategy that delivers value for clients while ensuring that its team of lawyers is equipped with the technology to work and succeed in today’s distributed work environment. Outdated IT infrastructure and systems stood in their way, hindering the company’s ability to fully embrace the future of work and manage a growing amount of data within its business.

To overcome these challenges, Ronan Daly Jermyn set about to modernise its IT infrastructure and turned to Dell Technologies and its platinum partner, PFH Technology Group, for support. Dell Technologies mapped out the gaps within the firm’s IT architecture and through its Customer Solutions Centre in Limerick, showcased how technology could be deployed in a secure manner to deliver valuable services to Ronan Daly Jermyn’s customers.

Using Dell EMC Unity storage and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers – with Intel Xeon Scalable processors – Ronan Daly Jermyn has been able to roll out a new centralised management platform. This new platform has significantly increased the efficiency of its legal team by boosting the speed of applications by up to 60% and providing real-time insights, and it’s supported the company in delivering new value-added services to clients

The IT transformation has also facilitated the company in moving from three traditional offices to having over 250 home offices where its lawyers are equipped with the tools to provide the best legal services irrespective of location. By making IT transformation a reality within the company, Ronan Daly Jermyn can now provide employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere at any time.

“As a top law firm in a rapidly transforming sector, we needed a trusted partner who could provide powerful IT that helped us efficiently process the growing amount of data within our business”, said Connie Wiseman, chief information officer, Ronan Daly Jermyn. “Thanks to modern infrastructure storage solutions provided by Dell Technologies and its platinum partner, PFH Technology Group, we’ve been able to do just that. Our talented team of lawyers now have all the tools needed to inform their decision-making process and scale up our growth into the future.”

“In the past year, we’ve witnessed industry leaders like Ronan Daly Jermyn embrace digital transformation at unprecedented speed,” said Jason Ward, vice president and managing director of Dell Technologies in Ireland. “By setting out an ambitious transformation strategy and investing in the right IT solutions, Ronan Daly Jermyn has been able to evolve its business models and provide more value-added services for its clients in the area of cyber and data protection which has been a focus area for the business recently. IT transformation has also proven to be a game-changer for its team. With the support of Dell Technologies, Ronan Daly Jermyn is empowering every team member– regardless of their location.”