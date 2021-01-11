Dell Technologies reimagines work with new PCs, monitors and software experiences

Collaboration, sustainability key themes of this year's Dell Technology Forum Print Print Pro

In association with Dell

Dell Technologies has unveiled new products and software that reimagine work so anyone can perform at their best. With a new portfolio of intelligent, collaborative and sustainable devices and expert guidance provided through on-demand seminars from the Dell Technologies Forum, the company is transforming work experiences to give people greater flexibility to work from anywhere.

“The PC industry just had its biggest year in six years, closing in on roughly 300 million units in 2020,” said Bob O’Donnell, president and chief analyst, Technalysis Research. “As we look toward the future, it’s the user experiences that matter and will determine who the real winners are. Devices designed to make work easier and to help us collaborate and connect are imperative for wherever or however we work. And it goes without saying that these devices must be secure – customers need the confidence that security is built-into a device.”

Smart computing to improve productivity and collaboration

Intelligent devices learn and respond as you work to enhance your technology experience. Dell further modernizes its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer software, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance, battery life, audio quality and connectivity.

The latest Dell Optimizer features elevate connectivity and collaboration experiences across Dell’s new device portfolio. Intelligent background noise-cancelling and auto-mute features make it easier to collaborate with colleagues, and smart connectivity features like ExpressConnect prioritize bandwidth to your conferencing apps to prevent dropped calls.

Designed as the most collaborative business PCs with the best connectivity experiences, the Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone andcamera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur so you can feel confident in any video call. Get to work faster with the world’s first PC with Intel Visual Sensing Technology to offer a more reliable auto wake and lock. Multitask on fast connections with Wi-Fi 6E or 5G LTE. Advanced thermals and 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors coming in January 2021, based on the Intel Evo platform, provide increased performance and simplified manageability. For those wanting larger screen sizes, the Latitude 7520 now comes in a 15″ screen and offers a 4K UHD display and optional full high-definition (FHD) camera.

Collaboration is easier and more efficient with the Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitors, the world’s first 34″ curved video conferencing monitor certified for Microsoft Teams. Also available in 24″ and 27″ sizes, the monitors offer secure facial recognition sign-in and hands-free commands to provide enhanced security and convenience.

With more people in front of their screens and devices, ComfortView Plus is an always-on, built-in solution that reduces low blue light without sacrificing true-to-life colors. It is available on the new video conferencing monitors, the world’s first 40″ ultrawide curved 5K2K monitor – the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor – and the new Latitude portfolio.

Built for the planet and you

In line with Dell’s Progress Made Real social impact plan, Dell incorporates sustainable solutions, materials and packaging which has resulted in the industry’s most sustainable commercial PC portfolio. With Dell’s commitment to sustainability spanning design, performance and takeback, you can feel confident buying, using – and when done – recycling your Dell systems.

The new Latitude 5000 series and Precision 3560 take this even further as the first PCs to use bioplastic from tree waste in their design. Produced using a by-product of the paper making process called ‘tall oil,’ there devices feature lids containing 21% bioplastic content, supporting Dell’s moonshot goal that by 2030, more than half of our product content will be made with recycled or renewable materials. By focusing on the second heaviest part of the device – the lid – Dell can make the largest sustainability impact, reducing the product’s carbon, water and energy footprint, while maintaining Dell’s high reliability, durability and performance standards. Dell estimates all recycled and renewable materials in the Latitude 5000 series will:

Reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to those created by driving 24.2 million miles (more than 971 times around the Earth)

Save enough energy to power 5,564 homes for a year.

Conserve enough water to fill 226 Olympic-size pools.

Intrinsically protected for secure work

Dell’s longtime intrinsic security approach builds intelligent and automated security deep within each system to provide the industry’s most secure commercial PCs. Now, Dell Technologies security capabilities start at the factory with supply chain security and integrity controls and extend to its built-in safeguards designed to prevent, detect and respond to malicious attacks below and above the operating system.

The Latitude 9420 and 9520 deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter, the industry’s first automatic webcam shutter that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with your video conferencing applications, so you can work securely and confidently from anywhere. Take control of your privacy with secure mic and mute keys to work confidently from anywhere.

Clever design to reshape the workspace

Dell continues to refine the design of its products to more seamlessly blend into new home office environments. Expanding its award winning, modular form factor design that hides the PC in the monitor stand, the new OptiPlex 3090 Ultra is a cost-effective solution for small businesses and educators. It joins the intelligent OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, which now supports up to four 4k monitors at once.

Empowering a digital workplace

The announcement of new PCs, Monitors and Software Experiences comes in the wake of the Dell Technologies Forum. The Forum, which usually takes the form of a one-day conference, took place this year in the form of on-demand webinars on topics ranging from flexible IT to innovating through data. To learn more about how to create a digital workplace that enhances collaboration and productivity, watch the latest Dell Technologies Forum session from Rahul Tikoo here.