Dell Technologies ramps up Google Cloud integration

Dell has doubled down on its Google Cloud relationship to bridge the duo's file storage systems

The global vendor has launched the Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud, an integrated hybrid cloud storage system that can move up to 50 petabytes of data across private and public cloud.

According to Dell, the move is aimed at simplifying the management of hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise customers.

Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud supports applications across cloud locations with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Cloud Foundation 4.0.

“As a mature cloud market, our partnership with Google Cloud will be welcome news for A/NZ business leaders,” Adrian Iannessa, senior director of technology, Dell Technologies A/NZ.

“We know that locally there is a huge appetite for the free movement of data between the private and public cloud in order to achieve a truly multi-cloud operating model, but to date achieving this has been hindered by legacy infrastructure and application complexities. OneFS for Google Cloud makes it easy for businesses to deploy a seamless cloud-managed storage service with the performance and scalability of Dell EMC Isilon.”

The product comes under Dell Financial Services, which includes the recently-launched Payment Flexibility Program, a support scheme for partners and customers struggling during the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDG News Service