Dell Technologies powers AI and edge computing with new server line

Dell Technologies has unveiled a new line Dell EMC PowerEdge servers promising greater IT efficiency, embrace AI and address the demands of IT at the edge.

Autonomous compute helps customers fully realise self-deployed, self-provisioned and self-managed infrastructure in the future. Today, through Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise, PowerEdge servers and systems management can deliver up to 85% time savings on average and eliminate dozens of steps with automation.

Optimising the latest technologies from AMD and Intel, new PowerEdge servers deliver the compute power needed for customers’ most critical workloads and applications. Example advancements include:

PowerEdge R6515, featuring third generation AMD EPYC processors, accelerates data processing capabilities by up to 60% in big data Hadoop databases4, speeding time to insights.

PowerEdge R750, with the upcoming third generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, deliver up to 43% greater performance in solving massively parallel linear equations, supporting most computational-heavy workloads.

AI-optimised to tackle the most data-intensive workloads

PowerEdge servers now feature PCIe Gen 4.0 – doubling throughput performance over the previous generation – and up to six accelerators per server to support the most challenging, data-intensive workloads. These technologies, coupled with PowerEdge’s autonomous intelligence, make this the most AI-enabled PowerEdge portfolio to date.

This latest portfolio two all-new, accelerator-optimised servers:

PowerEdge XE8545, a powerhouse for AI workloads, powers the latest HPC Ready Solution for AI and Data Analytics, making it easier to run AI, analytics and advanced computing workloads on one system. The PowerEdge XE8545 combines up to 128 cores of 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors, four Nvidia A100 GPUs, and optimized performance of Nvidia’s vGPU software in a dual socket, 4U rack server.

PowerEdge R750xa, purpose-built to boost acceleration performance, delivers GPU-dense performance for machine learning training, inferencing and AI with support for the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite exclusively available for VMware vSphere 7 Update 2. The dual socket, 2U server is powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and supports up to four double-wide GPUs and six single-wide GPUs.

Ruggedised and short-depth servers take IT to the edge

Built to thrive in remote and harsh environments, the portfolio now includes the new PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 ruggedised servers that bring enterprise performance and security to a durable form factor. With a hardened chassis, minimal footprint and support for multiple accelerators, the Intel-based XR11 and XR12 short-depth servers are built for the growing demands of edge-based workloads.

Security that’s built-in, not bolted on, for end-to-end protection

Organizations around the world report their top concern on the path to digital transformation is data privacy and cybersecurity. Built with cyber-resilient architecture and a well-established silicon ‘root of trust’, the new portfolio’s comprehensive approach ensures PowerEdge servers are secure at throughout their lifecycle, from manufacturing, deployment and beyond.

Security starts before deployment with Dell Technologies Secured Component Verification, a first-of-its-kind offering for servers and an extension to Dell’s Secure Supply Chain assurance process. With unique features, such as PowerEdge UEFI Secure Boot Customization, boot security can be more closely managed to better thwart attacks.

Energy-efficient cooling, designed with sustainability in mind

Energy-efficient products are important to the environment and to our customers and our commitment to sustainability is embedded into everything we do. With a uniquely designed chassis, the new servers feature ducted fans and adaptive cooling for more efficient power consumption that improves energy efficiency by up to 60% over previous generation. Coupled with multi-vector cooling, PowerEdge automatically directs airflow to the hottest part of the server for optimised cooling. Direct Liquid Cooling, available on select servers, features a proprietary leak-sensing technology to find and resolve issues faster.

Flexible ways to consume compute

With Project Apex, Dell Technologies is reinventing how customers acquire and consume IT. The Dell Technologies Cloud Console will provide the foundation for Project APEX, delivering a single, seamless experience for businesses to manage their cloud and as-a-service journey.

Through the Dell Tech Cloud Console, customers can subscribe and configure compute instances in private or hybrid cloud environments to finetune infrastructure capabilities to match their workloads. In the future, companies will be able to provision instances for virtual machines and container-based workloads, have them delivered to data center or at the edge, all with pay-as-you-go pricing.

Additionally, the new lineup of PowerEdge servers are available with Flex On Demand that allows customers to acquire the technology they need with payments that scale to match actual usage.

Availability

Dell EMC PowerEdge C6525, R7525, R6525, R7515 and R6515 servers with third Generation AMD EPYCTM processors are available globally now.

Dell EMC PowerEdge XE8545 servers with 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA A100 GPUs have planned global availability on 29 March.

Dell EMC PowerEdge C6520, MX750c, R750, R750xa, R650 servers with third Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors have planned global availability in May 2021.

Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xs, R650xs, R550, R450, and the ruggedized PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 have planned availability in the second quarter of 2021.

TechCentral Reporters

