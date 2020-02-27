Dell Technologies Ireland appoints Jason Ward as MD

Former Nordics MD takes over in Ireland to drive digital transformation, AI, 5G and multicloud Print Print Trade

Dell Technologies Ireland has appointed Jason Ward as managing director.

The company said that Ward will assume overall responsibility for the commercial and enterprise businesses in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

According to the vendor, the focus for the new MD will delivering solutions to public and private sector organisations of all sizes throughout the island of Ireland – helping them to leverage the latest technologies in areas such as Digital Transformation, Cloud Managed Service, AI, 5G and Multi-Cloud to support their transformation goals and overarching business agenda.

Ward will also take the lead on delivering Dell’s 2030 goals in Ireland to advance sustainability, cultivate inclusion and transform lives through the power of technology, the realisation of which supports Dell Technologies’ stated mission to drive human progress and accelerate business transformation.

Ward has more than thirty years’ experience in the industry, and has held several leadership positions within Dell Technologies, and previously with EMC. He assumes the Irish MD role from his position as managing director of Enterprise in the Nordics for Dell Technologies, where he was responsible for doubling revenue for the enterprise business across the region. Previous to that, he held the role of director of Enterprise Sales for EMC across Ireland and UK.

“I’m delighted to take up the role of managing director at such an important time for Dell Technologies in Ireland, “said Ward. “Despite the current strong performance of the economy, companies and organisations continue to face significant challenges and opportunity in the year ahead. The team here at Dell Technologies are well positioned to provide market leading solutions to our customers which will help them navigate change, identify opportunities and fundamentally embrace a digital future. Working with our global and regional experts in our campuses in Cork, Limerick and Dublin we are uniquely positioned to deliver real impact for our customers.”

The company said that Ward’s appointment follows a recent decision to integrate and simplify its sales structure globally. These changes have led to the appointment of Aongus Hegarty as president of International Markets responsible for all markets outside of North America and Adrian McDonald to EMEA president for Dell Technologies with responsibility for all businesses, including PCs, server, storage and services, across the Europe Middle East and Africa region. Mark Hopkins, former general manager of the Commercial business in Ireland, has been appointed VMware director for the Western Europe region at Dell Technologies.

TechCentral Reporters