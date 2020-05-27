Dell Technologies extends partnership with Barnardos

Two-year extension will see Dell Technologies continue to support the Barnardos National Collection Day Print Print Life

Dell Technologies has extended its partnership with Barnardos by a further two years, in a bid to help the organisation support vulnerable children and families in Ireland.

The partnership, which was first formed in 2017, involves the provision of financial support as well as the sharing of employee expertise, skills and the volunteering of time.

Over the course of the partnership, the support provided by the Dell Technologies team in Ireland through fundraising and voluntary activities has led to:

Growth in the support of Barnardos National Collection Day by over 90%

Introduction of three Code Work Clubs in Cork, Limerick and Dublin delivering 150 hours of training

Near 7,000 hours of time volunteered by employees to Barnardos

Through fundraising activities hosted by employees the money raised has meant that Barnardos could provide: 15,000 hours of family support 500,000 meals for children Support to 1,000 children in Barnardos programmes



“Thanks to the support of Dell Technologies team members in their fundraising efforts, skills sharing and awareness building over the last three years we have made a difference to the children of Barnardos,” said Suzanne Connolly, CEO, Barnardos.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the next two years, as we continue to provide support to those most in need, working to close the digital divide among communities across Ireland and provide much needed help to the most vulnerable children in our society.”

TechCentral Reporters