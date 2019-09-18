Dell EMC boosts PowerMax performance and storage system

PowerMax delivers industry-first storage innovation, enhanced performance and multi-cloud flexibility

Dell EMC has updated PowerMax to incorporate next-generation technologies for best-in-class performance of critical applications.

Since its launch in 2018, PowerMax has helped storage customers to support demanding applications where lower latency is key, and high resiliency is paramount. According to ICD, Dell EMC has a 44% share of the high-end storage market.

PowerMax’s dual port Intel Optane SSDs and storage class memory (SCM) as persistent storage are an industry-first. It has been designed to eliminate bottlenecks and maximise performance.

NVMe-oF is available for all PowerMax arrays, achieving lower latency and significantly improved response times for resource-intensive applications. End-to-end NVMe is possible with the newly qualified PowerMax 32Gb FC I/O modules, 32Gb Connectrix switches, directors and 32Gb NVMe host adapters with PowerPath multipathing software.Known for its resiliency and migration capabilities, PowerPath is the first enterprise-class SAN multipathing software with full support for NVMe-oF.

PowerMax’s unique, scale-out, end-to-end NVMe architecture and industry-first SCM provides customers with a faster, more efficient storage system. This combination offers significant performance improvements including; up to 15M IOPS, up to 350Gb/sec bandwidth, up to 50% better response times, sub-100us read response times.

Further, PowerMax’s built-in machine learning engine leverages predictive analytics and pattern recognition to automatically place data on the correct media type based on its IO profile. Its ability to analyse and forecast 40 million data sets in real-time and drive 6 billion decisions per day results in time savings and high-performance at a low cost.

Streamlined operations

Its automated infrastructure provisioning and management tasks enable customers’ agile and efficient IT operations. Its new VMware, Ansible and Kubernetes integrations address the industry’s growing need for automation, allowing customers to easily manage complex infrastructure and support DevOps cycles with infrastructure as code.

Cloud flexibility

Incorporating PowerMax into multi-cloud strategies combines availability, flexibility, security and performance with the agility of hybrid cloud operations. Plus, Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs for PowerMax offers more efficiency and flexibility in building hybrid cloud environments.

Dell EMC storage arrays PowerMax and Unity XT are the first to be validated with VMware Cloud Foundation through Fibre Channel as primary storage, within workload domains, in addition to existing support through Network File System (NFS) protocol.

Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services delivers Dell EMC Storage as a public-cloud service for Disaster Recovery across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, plus many multi-cloud use cases including analytics and test/dev. Designed to save time on system management, it provides enterprise-grade data security, performance, capacity, replication, and availability in public clouds.

PowerMax is available now, along with Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs, Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services and all plug-ins mentioned.

TechCentral Reporters