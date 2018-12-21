Dell EMC, Barnardos partner for new term of kids coding clubs

Dell EMC Ireland has launched a series of Code Work Clubs in Cork, Limerick and Dublin developed in partnership with the company’s children’s charity Barnardos.

The Code Work Clubs are delivered weekly in each of the locations that Dell EMC operates in Cork, Limerick and Dublin. The first of the sessions ran in late 2017 and earlier this year and acted as a pilot programme to refine the curriculum. The Code Work Clubs officially launched today with the first one kicking off at the Barnardos Brighter Futures Centre in Cork to primary school children after school.

Code Work Clubs have so far been introduced in Barnardos centres in Cork, Limerick and Dublin with students in each county completing one eight-week course and young people from across the three locations participating in the programme.

Bob Savage, vice president, Dell EMC EMEA centres of excellence and site leader, Dell EMC Cork, said: “It’s important for us as a company to reach out and directly work with the young people in all parts of the community to help them develop their coding skills as these young people are our future leaders. It’s exciting and a great achievement for them to see their own progression as they move onto a higher level each week. Our team members have embraced the new Code Work Clubs and are the driving force behind their establishment. By partnering with Barnardos, they are leaving a legacy of good for children in disadvantaged communities.”

Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, said: “The impact that a partnership with an organisation like Dell EMC can make is limitless and we are certainly seeing the positive effect through the Code Work Club which has launched in Cork. The open approach that the company is taking in terms of delivering the course is helping the young people achieve great things on a weekly basis. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together to harness the skills of the Dell EMC team to help improve digital literacy amongst children.”

TechCentral Reporters