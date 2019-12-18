Definition boosts business growth with €500k Ricoh partnership

Partnership enabled Definition to improve its print quality, product diversity and team efficiency

Definition and Ricoh Ireland have signed a five-year partnership deal worth €500,000. Under the partnership, print management company Definition, has regained control of its costs and boosted product diversity.

Definition uses Ricoh’s Document Production Centre in Glasnevin, Co. Dublin to produce promotional items and corporate gifts for organisations. Under the partnership, Definition’s product diversity has improved, thanks to the full portfolio of services offered at the centre. The scope ranges from large format (pop-up banners, large posters and boards) to finishing (booklet-making, mounting, lamination and binding), or personalisation (certificates, brochures and corporate gifts).

Further, the deal enabled Definition to improve the quality of its print materials and to bring customised designs to life for its customers.

With Ricoh’s support, Definition has adapted to changes in the print industry all while remaining competitive and reducing operational costs. By giving its team the capacity to complete a higher volume of projects and fulfil larger print runs, it has become more efficient and productive.

“To continue delivering on-demand print services of the highest quality, we needed to outsource our printing and finishing to a trusted provider,” said John Kelly, managing director, Definition. “As ours is an industry that has changed significantly and continues to, we also had to find a way of diversifying and innovating to stay competitive.

“Ricoh Ireland has not only improved our printing capabilities within the office but has enhanced our capacity and boosted our offering. The team makes us look good through the quality and variety they offer. Without that, Definition wouldn’t be supplying the goods it is, or working with the clients it does. We’ve grown with them and we’ve grown because of them – there’s no doubt about it.”

Gary Owens, manager, Ricoh Ireland, said; “We have invested significantly in our Document Production Centre recently and have added new capabilities with the most up-to-date technology and equipment. Seeing the rewards of this through customers such as Definition gives us an idea of not only the evolving print requirements of our clients, but also their customers.”

TechCentral Reporters