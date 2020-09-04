DCU students to take part in global entrepreneurship competition

Enactus DCU, this year’s Team Ireland, are on the cusp of competing with the world’s best social entrepreneurs at this year’s Enactus World Cup. The virtual event, which will begin next 8-11 September, will see national champion teams from across the globe compete to be crowned World Champions.

Enactus DCU were crowned Irish champions in a virtual event in May, seeing off competition from eight other third level institutions: CIT, MU, NUIG, TUD, TCD, UCC, UCD and UL.

The projects the team will bring to the Enactus World Cup include Dyslex.ie, software that helps the dyslexic community to increase their reading speed, and reduces the number of errors while reading online content, by making websites more accessible to the dyslexic community; and Vocalise, a programme which aims to build the confidence of students and improve their public speaking and overall communication skills through a number of different events such as workshops, topical discussions and games.

The students had to prepare a video presentation and submitted it this week for judging. In the opening round they will compete in heat two against South Africa, The Netherlands and Eswatini and will find out next Wednesday if they will progress to the semi-final. A winner will be announced on Friday 11th September.

Enactus Ireland is one of 37 country organisations that operates an Enactus programme, bringing together students, academics and business leaders who are committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to solve challenges in local communities.

Enactus Ireland Country Lead Fiona O’Byrne said: “I would like to wish Enactus DCU and Team Ireland the very best of luck next week. They have worked so hard under such difficult circumstances that I feel they really deserve to be recognised. Their social enterprises are truly inspiring, as both look to enhance the learning and development of people, which is so important.

This is Enactus Ireland’s ninth year running the programme and each year I become more and more encourage by the initiatives presented by our third level students. It is such an important programme for the students and for society and I would like to thank all the universities that took part in Ireland again this year for their time and commitment.”

TechCentral Reporters