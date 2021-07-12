DCU student expo tackles pandemic, transportation issues

Final year students from the Faculty of Engineering & Computing presented their projects online today as the annual expo made its online return.

This year saw the first round of year five projects in Biomedical Engineering and Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering that progress directly to masters degree level, and the first awardees of the graduate diploma in Sustainable Energy Systems.

The School of Computing presented an eclectic array of ideas. Projects in Computer Applications encompassed education, gaming, the Internet of Things and augmented reality devices.

Notable projects here include aides for frontline workers such as Ruth Leavy and Harley Martin’s workload management system for nurses, WMS, and Michal Durinik and Michael Dowling’s Search & Rescue incident response robot. A related project, PARIS from Eoghan Murphy, looks at the potential spread of Covid-19 in specific places, allowing business owners to change their premises for a safe reopening.

Traffic management also featured large. Emilian Stefan Manole and Patrick Alan Haugh developed an Android app bringing together data for Dublin Bus, Luas, Dublin Bikes and Irish Rail information, while Ethan Sharkey and Alison Kennedy’s Smart Traffic Lights analyses traffic flow using computer vision to reduce engine emissions, commute times and accidents.

From the school of Enterprise Computing, Conor Bolton and Eoin Murphy presented an eye-tracking system for completing a Covid-19 questionnaire, removing the need for individuals to make physical contact with a device or surface.

The belief in conspiracy theories fuelled a project by Daniel O’Boyle who found that people were easier to predict when a novel data set included their devotion to their tinfoil hat of choice.

The School of Electronic Engineering showed some interesting developments in input devices. Dmitri Kolomiets’ RTOS human-computer interface allows for the manipulation in a 3D environment, which is sure to have applications as virtual work spaces gain popularity. A possible companion project could be found in Lee Anjella Macabuhay’s VR system for virtual bronchoscopy.

Returning to public transport, Christopher Holton’s Graduate Diploma in Sustainable Energy Systems project takes on the challenge of decarbonisation in public transport.

“Our faculty’s focus is on existing and emerging technologies that bring opportunities for our students and our industry partners,” said associate professor Brian Corcoran, acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Computing.

“We aim to have impact and to transform lives and societies. We believe that the range of final year projects on display here today reflects the great opportunities for these young graduates to contribute to the advancement of Irish society over coming years.

“Many of the projects displayed in the booklet represent products with immediate commercial potential and all of them demonstrate hard work, skill and technical capability of the highest calibre.”

The School of Computing is a major stakeholder in the Insight and Adapt Science Foundation Ireland research centres and its staff are also involved in a number of other research groups including Lero the Irish Software Research Centre, Enable the SFI Spoke on IoT, and the SFI- funded fintech spoke.

A full brochure of projects can be downloaded here.

