DCU hub aims to challenge disinformation in Ireland EDMO Ireland Hub is one of eight EC-funded hubs

A new hub aimed at strengthening the detection and analysis of disinformation campaigns in Ireland, improving public awareness, and designing effective responses was launched today. The new Irish Hub forms part of the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) and aims to build resilience by working with stakeholders across the policy, media, research, and civil society sectors.

Based at Dublin City University (DCU), the EDMO Ireland Hub brings together a number of internationally recognised partners including social science expertise in disinformation and media literacy from DCU; NewsWhip, whose award-winning technological resources for detecting content and predicting virality; cutting edge AI technologies for analysing disinformation and supporting fact-checkers from the University of Sheffield; and an experienced fact-checking team from online news publisher Journal Media.

According to Deloitte Ireland’s latest Digital Consumer Trends report on digital usage and entertainment more than half (57%) of people in Ireland struggle to tell the difference between real news and fake news and 42% stopped using at least one social media platform, either permanently or temporarily, in the last year.

“The Hub aims to maximise the great work already being done to counter disinformation in Ireland while providing a means to collaborate with partners across Europe,” sais project co-ordinator, deputy director of the FuJo Institute and funded investigator at the Adapt research centre for AI-driven digital content technology Dr Eileen Culloty.

“The value of that is evident now amid the Russian war on Ukraine. EDMO has published a regularly updated list of fact-checks about the war and established a taskforce to coordinate responses.”

The EDMO Ireland Hub is one of eight hubs chosen by the European Commission to help implement and expand the work of the European Digital Media Observatory. The EDMO Ireland Hub has received funding from the European Union under grant agreement number 2381686.

TechCentral Reporters