DCU Alpha’s Mark McCarville on Ireland’s space economy

The European Space Agency is on the lookout for new ideas, here's how you can get involved Print Print Radio

The space economy is here but if you’re a researcher with an idea or even a company with an existing product how do you get involved in it? This week Mark McCarville, programme manager of DCU Alpha’s ESA maker space explains how Irish companies make their mark on the technologies aboard satellites, rockets and anything else to do with the great beyond.

