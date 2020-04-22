DataSolutions reports 57% growth in turnover to €74m

DataSolutions, the specialist IT distributor, today announces that it enjoyed record growth during its most recent financial year ended March 2020. The Dublin-based company achieved €74 million in turnover, signifying a 57% increase in revenues.

Now entering its 30th year in business, DataSolutions enjoyed its best year to date and has set its sights on further growth in both the Irish and UK markets by 2022.

Michael O’Hara, managing director, DataSolutions, said: “Since 2016, we enjoyed 30% growth year-on-year but our most recent year has been exceptional. Everyone in DataSolutions is very focused on giving our customers the best service possible and certainly, our ability to offer a specialist service which is both professional and personal has been central to this success.

“And we are aiming to continue that level of support for our channel partners for years to come. In the coming weeks, the DataSolutions team will be very much focused on working closely with partner resellers to ensure they have the tools they need to adapt to the shifting technological landscape created by the COVID-19 crisis and associated challenges.

“We understand the pressure that organisations are experiencing at the current time and we are also aware of the ever more pivotal role that technology will play in the new ways companies operate going forward. It has never been more vital for businesses to choose the solutions that will help them stay competitive, productive and successful. We are helping companies to do just that.”

TechCentral Reporters