DataSolutions partnership drives business growth in Ireland for Cato Networks

DataSolutions has announced a partnership with Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first secure access service edge (SASE) platform.

The partnership will help to drive multi-million business growth for Cato Networks in Ireland over the next few years, building further on its seven-figure revenues within the local market. Cato Networks has also invested significantly in its Dublin presence, having opened a Point of Presence (PoP) that extends the Cato SASE Cloud Backbone. This will provide both regional and global companies with enhanced performance, cybersecurity posture and resiliency. It is currently in the process of hiring additional staff across various support functions.

Cato Networks is also looking to recruit partners with expertise in networking and security, and which typically serve the enterprise space.

Michael O’Hara, Group Managing Director of DataSolutions, said: “Given the ever-evolving threat landscape and our new hybrid working world, the breadth of cover that Cato SASE Cloud delivers across all users, applications, devices and locations is ever more crucial – and in high demand. We look forward to working with them to provide cutting-edge solutions and deliver services which power success and deliver real results.”

Anthony Walsh, country manager for Ireland, Cato Networks, said: “We are uniquely positioned to enable the digital transformation of companies’ network and security infrastructure through the simplification, automation and consolidation of legacy point solutions into a cloud-native service. And we pride ourselves on not simply deploying products but delivering these as part of an integrated Cloud native SaaS service.

“To do that effectively, we need the right people in the organisation and expert partners like DataSolutions which upholds exceptional service levels. They will allow us to continue this rapid growth phase and capitalise on the wealth of opportunities within the Irish market – and further afield.”

