DataSolutions invests €250,000 in Safetica partnership

DataSolutions has signed an exclusive UK and Ireland distribution agreement with Safetica, a provider of data loss prevention software (DLP). The partnership will strengthen the Czech software vendor’s presence in the UK and Irish markets, where there is an increasing demand for solutions aimed at protecting sensitive business data.

DataSolutions invested €250,000 in bolstering its technology and sales team, providing technical training for staff and marketing the solution to its partners.

Safetica provides DLP solution with strong data auditing capabilities to help protect organisations from data breaches. Once they understand the flow of data through their company, they are able to protect it. Employees are alerted when they try to save, send or share data in an unsecure way, educating them about risky or careless behaviour. Managers are also alerted when there is an attempt to move valuable data in ways that are not secure, highlighting careless or reckless employee behaviour. Safetica’s DLP technology monitors sensitive data, making compliance with data protection obligations under GDPR much easier.

The average cost of experiencing a data breach globally is on the rise – with breaches amounting to €1.1 million on average for enterprises and €105,000 on average for SMBs. Furthermore, almost two out of every three SMBs go out of business within six months of experiencing a major data breach. With increasingly severe consequences, Safetica’s dedicated DLP solution is solely focused on preventing a security breach or leakage of sensitive data – such as contracts, customer databases and personal employee information.

Developing security software solutions since 2009, Safetica works with global customers including Coca Cola Sabco, Telekom Malaysia and First Atlantic Bank.

David Keating, group security sales director, DataSolutions (pictured), said: “As we approach the first anniversary of the introduction of GDPR and we start to see the first big fines to big companies being announced it is still debateable whether many smaller organisations have got a handle on how to adequately handle and protect their data. Insider threats pose the biggest risk to businesses and Safetica’s DLP solution not only provides organisations with an overview of how its sensitive data flows through the system, but puts control of sensitive data back in management’s hands.

“A key advantage of Safetica’s technology is how quick and easy it is to deploy, typically taking just a day, as opposed to the months that a traditional DLP solution can take to install. The cost and timeframe of these projects put DLP implementation out of reach for many smaller and mid-size businesses in Ireland and the UK, so we are excited to offer an affordable and impactful solution which will make a real difference in the market.”

