DataSolutions grows cyber security division revenue by €7.5m

Distributor added new vendors to its cybersecurity portfolio including ColorTokens, Ordr and Orca Security Print Print Trade

DataSolutions’ cyber security division grew significantly in 2020, with revenue increasing by €7.5 million year-on-year. Growth was driven by increased demand for IT security solutions and new vendor partnerships.

The new vendors which DataSolutions added were Neustar, D3 Security, ColorTokens, Ordr and Orca Security. These partnerships have expanded the company’s existing cybersecurity portfolio, which includes industry leaders such as Check Point and HPE Aruba, and extended its ability to meet emerging security needs. For example, having Ordr as a vendor allows DataSolutions to offer IoT device security as one of its solutions.

Meanwhile, the public cloud security solution from Orca Security is an industry-first technology that provides 100 percent full-stack visibility into AWS, Azure and GCP. It deploys in minutes to identify vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, leaked passwords and other security risks for organisations without using agents or network scanners, and all while providing granular contextualisation of the alerts that matter most to the enterprise.

DataSolutions managing director Michael O’Hara said: “Our dedication to delivering specialised technical expertise and transformational technologies in areas including security has driven the growth and success of the business. Last year was no different. In fact, we focused on these pillars even more to support our partner and customer base through these challenging times.

“Of course, security was one area that exploded as businesses looked to enable widespread remote working, maintain productivity and continue operations. With the increase in sophisticated cyberattacks targeted at dispersed workforces, security teams are under serious pressure to protect vulnerable organisations and critical data. That’s not to mention the fact that they are potentially dealing with unprotected networks, personal devices and unofficial app downloads.

“Industry-leading vendors and cutting-edge solutions are crucial for businesses to safeguard their operations, people and information. Hence why we will continue to expand our offering and deliver technologies and services which, now more than ever, are the difference between organisations surviving and thriving.”

