Datapac awarded Sophos Irish partner of the year for fifth time

Ongoing research into emerging threats recognised at Manchester event

Managed services provider Datapac has been named Sophos Irish partner of the year for 2019. This marks the fifth time the company has secured the award.

Datapac was recognised for its strong business growth over the past 12 months, as well as its Sophos expertise and commitment to offering customers award-winning, next-generation network and endpoint protection.

The Irish Partner of the Year was announced at the Sophos Evolve Partner Conference, held in Manchester.

Karen O’Connor, general manager, Datapac, said: “This year’s Sophos conference focused on the evolution of technology. This is poignant as in our almost four decades of business, Datapac has had to continually adapt to such evolution to meet the changing needs of our customers. Leveraging our proactive and agile approach, we will continue to integrate the most innovative technologies and capabilities into the architecture of our security solutions to help Irish businesses face an ever evolving threat landscape.

“There is no pause in the pace of development from the Sophos research team and closely working with technology leaders like Sophos is key to our continued delivery of service excellence. Our team invests a lot of their time researching emerging threats and corresponding solutions, so it is fantastic to see their dedication recognised with this award.

“We combine Sophos’ world-class technologies with our local knowledge and expertise to ensure Irish businesses are well protected and equipped to tackle cybercrime. Our knowledge of the threat landscape and ability to implement pioneering security technologies distinguishes us in the market and contributes to the success of our long-term relationships with both our customers and partners.”

Datapac was established in 1982 and has offices in Dublin, Wexford and Belfast.

TechCentral Reporters