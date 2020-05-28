Datapac achieves gold ProPartner status from Veeam

Datapac has achieved Gold ProPartner status in Veeam’s ProPartner programme.

The company progressed from silver partner status based on its experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered cloud data management services to guarantee data availability and data protection for Irish businesses.

Karen O’Connor, general manager, Datapac, said: “Now more than ever, customers expect more from their IT environments, including fast response times, continuous uptime and zero data loss. With continued investment in our partnerships, we are well equipped to manage our customers’ IT infrastructures reliably and effectively, regardless of where their data resides.”

Alex Walsh, manager of channels, UK and Ireland, Veeam, said: “As a gold ProPartner, Datapac has demonstrated proficient knowledge of Veeam products, and we are confident in its ability to recommend and deliver the full suite of Veeam solutions. Datapac has a deep knowledge of the local market and are committed to providing Irish organisations with the most cutting-edge technology. We’re delighted to be able to work with Datapac so more customers can enjoy simple, flexible and reliable solutions from Veeam.”

Veeam Software provides backup solutions and cloud data management to more than 375,000 customers worldwide.

TechCentral Reporters