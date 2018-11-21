Data pressures call time for isolation and data lakes

Old organisations of data, in terms of storage and classification, are yielding to the demands of the hybrid world.

Just as tiered storage allowed the concept of regularly accessed data to be more readily accessible on faster media, so now cloud infrastructures are allowing for data hierarchies to produce the same result.

This trend is being observed alongside the idea that data lakes, so favoured by certain sections of enterprise, can now represent barriers to access to where the data is needed.

Writing for Dataversity, Andrew Brust, senior director, Market Strategy and Intelligence, Datameer, said “the more of your data that you land and maintain in a given Cloud platform’s storage layer, the more work you will do on that data on that same cloud platform: data preparation, analytics, predictive modelling, and model training (on high-end GPU-accelerated virtual machines). The cloud battle is the data storage battle, and the winner may have you quite locked in.”

However, analysts and commentators have noted that vendors are now beginning to act on lock-in and allow users to store, classify and access data as they wish, to ensure the best use can be made of it.

Earlier this year, MicroStrategy, business intelligence tools and services provider, made available a raft of connectors for what many had seen as competitor tools, opening a range of new possibilities for users.

These efforts across the market are seen as a direct response to disillusionment with data lakes in recent years, and a perceived lack of return on investment, prompting many to say the practice was doomed, if it were to continue as is.

Speaking to CIO Magazine, Monte Zweben, CEO, Splice Machine, said, “The Hadoop era of disillusionment hits full stride [in 2018], with many companies drowning in their data lakes, unable to get a RoI because of the complexity of duct-taping Hadoop-based compute engines.”

With the pressures of a potential data deluge from the coming Internet of Things adoption, as well as those to adopt edge computing architectures, data sources and repositories in the world of hybrid cloud and on-premises are coming under scrutiny to ensure they can enable the data-driven enterprise, not hobble it.

