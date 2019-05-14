Data centre investment to surpass €10bn by 2022, says report

Investment from data centres in Ireland is expected to surpass €10 billion by 2022, according to a report from Host In Ireland.

Inward investment from data centres in Ireland has tripled over the last four years, bringing the average annual spend to €1.3 billion.

As long as demand for ICT services and data continues to rise, investment is anticipated to increase.

“The enormity of this investment has been transformational for Ireland over the past 10 years,” said Garry Connolly, CEO, Host In Ireland. “The ICT sector in Ireland now supports more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

The report emphasised the role that investment in data centre infrastructure has played in attracting leading tech companies to Ireland.

Currently at €69.3 billion, computer-service related exports are the largest sector in the economy. According to Connolly, this is the product of “our ability to provide the data infrastructure required by some of the largest companies in the world”.

As Europe’s largest data centre market, Dublin is home to four of the top five hyperscalers, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.

“The ability to send, receive and store vast amounts of information as quickly and efficiently as possible all being energised by green/renewable sources is key to Ireland retaining its competitive advantage in the tech industry,” said Connolly

Ireland is currently home to 53 active data centres with a further 29 in development. Sixteen data halls came online in 2018.

TechCentral Reporters