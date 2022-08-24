Data breach costs reach all-time high, IBM report finds 60% of breached businesses raised product prices afterwards Pro

The global average cost of a data breach reaching an all-time high of $4.35 million accorsind to IBM Security’s annual Cost of a Data Breach Report, released today.

With breach costs increasing nearly 13% over the last two years of the report, the findings suggest these incidents may also be contributing to rising costs of goods and services. In fact, 60% of studied organisations raised their product or services prices due to the breach, when the cost of goods is already soaring worldwide amid inflation and supply chain issues.

The perpetuality of cyberattacks is also shedding light on the “haunting effect” data breaches are having on businesses, with the IBM report finding 83% of studied organisations have experienced more than one data breach in their lifetime. Another factor rising over time is the after-effects of breaches on these organisations, which linger long after they occur, as nearly 50% of breach costs are incurred more than a year after the breach.

The report is based on in-depth analysis of real-world data breaches experienced by 550 organizations globally between March 2021 and March 2022. The research, which was sponsored and analysed by IBM Security, was conducted by the Ponemon Institute.

The 2022 IBM report found that almost 80% of critical infrastructure organisations studied don’t adopt zero trust strategies, seeing average breach costs rise to $5.4 million – a $1.17 million increase compared to those that do. All while 28% breaches amongst these organisations were ransomware or destructive attacks.

It also highlighted that ransomware victims in the study that opted to pay threat actors’ ransom demands saw only $610,000 less in average breach costs compared to those that chose not to pay – not including the cost of the ransom. Factoring in the high cost of ransom payments, the financial toll may rise even higher, suggesting that simply paying the ransom may not be an effective strategy.

A total of 43% of studied organisations are in the early stages or have not started applying security practices across their cloud environments, observing over $660,000 on average in higher breach costs than studied organisations with mature security across their cloud environments.

Meanwhile, it found that participating organisations fully deploying security AI and automation incurred $3.05 million less on average in breach costs compared to studied organisations that have not deployed the technology – the biggest cost saver observed in the study.

Over-trusting critical infrastructure organisations

Concerns over critical infrastructure targeting appear to be increasing globally over the past year, with many governments’ cybersecurity agencies urging vigilance against disruptive attacks. In fact, IBM’s report reveals that ransomware and destructive attacks represented 28% of breaches amongst critical infrastructure organisations studied, highlighting how threat actors are seeking to fracture the global supply chains that rely on these organisations. This includes financial services, industrial, transportation and healthcare companies amongst others.

Despite the call for caution, and a year after the Biden Administration issued a cybersecurity executive order that centers around the importance of adopting a zero trust approach to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity, only 21% of critical infrastructure organisations studied adopt a zero trust security model, according to the report. Add to that, 17% of breaches at critical infrastructure organisations were caused due to a business partner being initially compromised, highlighting the security risks that over-trusting environments pose.

Paying the ransom

According to the 2022 IBM report, businesses that paid threat actors’ ransom demands saw $610,000 less in average breach costs compared to those that chose not to pay – not including the ransom amount paid. However, when accounting for the average ransom payment, which according to Sophos reached $812,000 in 2021, businesses that opt to pay the ransom could net higher total costs – all while inadvertently funding future ransomware attacks with capital that could be allocated to remediation and recovery efforts and looking at potential federal offenses.

The persistence of ransomware, despite significant global efforts to impede it, is fueled by the industrialisation of cybercrime. IBM Security X-Force discovered the duration of studied enterprise ransomware attacks shows a drop of 94% over the past three years – from over two months to just under four days. These exponentially shorter attack lifecycles can prompt higher impact attacks, as cybersecurity incident responders are left with very short windows of opportunity to detect and contain attacks. With “time to ransom” dropping to a matter of hours, it’s essential that businesses prioritise rigorous testing of incident response (IR) playbooks ahead of time. But the report states that as many as 37% of organisations studied that have incident response plans don’t test them regularly.

Hybrid cloud advantage

The report also showcased hybrid cloud environments as the most prevalent (45%) infrastructure amongst organisations studied. Averaging $3.8 million in breach costs, businesses that adopted a hybrid cloud model observed lower breach costs compared to businesses with a solely public or private cloud model, which experienced $5.02 million and $4.24 million on average respectively. In fact, hybrid cloud adopters studied were able to identify and contain data breaches 15 days faster on average than the global average of 277 days for participants.

The report highlighted that 45% of studied breaches occurred in the cloud, emphasising the importance of cloud security. However, a significant 43% of reporting organisations stated they are just in the early stages or have not started implementing security practices to protect their cloud environments, observing higher breach costs. Businesses studied that did not implement security practices across their cloud environments required an average 108 more days to identify and contain a data breach than those consistently applying security practices across all their domains.

“Businesses need to put their security defences on the offense and beat attackers to the punch,” said Charles Henderson, global head of IBM Security X-Force. “It’s time to stop the adversary from achieving their objectives and start to minimise the impact of attacks. The more businesses try to perfect their perimeter instead of investing in detection and response, the more breaches can fuel cost of living increasesThis report shows that the right strategies coupled with the right technologies can help make all the difference when businesses are attacked.”

TechCentral Reporters