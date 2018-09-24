CySure appoints Renaissance Contingency Services as security and compliance distributor

Renaissance Contingency Services has signed a deal with cyber security specialist CySure to become the company’s first distributor in Ireland.

The Dublin-based IT security and compliance expert will resell CySure’s information security management system, Virtual Online Security Officer (VOSO). The agreement extends CySure’s international network of partners across the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, US, and the UK.

Michael Conway, director at Renaissance Contingency Services (pictured), said: “We selected CySure after evaluating the marketplace for a solution that would allow our partners and their customers to manage and demonstrate their compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) simply and effectively.

“When combined with our 30-year track record in the industry, we can jointly offer the depth and strength of solutions and advice our partners need to grow their business while protecting themselves and their customers against the constant threat of cyber attacks.”

Joe Collinwood, chief executive officer, CySure, said: “As Ireland’s premier IT security distributor and leading business continuity consultancy provider, Renaissance has an enviable reputation for delivering a robust set of solutions. VOSO is a complete information security management system which interprets government and industry standards to ensure the right steps are taken to keep data secure and organisations compliant.

“This new partnership provides the potential for CySure and the IT channel to create a powerful valuable proposition to keep Irish public sector organisations safe and secure.”

TechCentral Reporters