Cyber criminals outspending industry by 10 times

The world of blackhats, hackers and cyber criminals, is increasingly mirroring that of the professional cyber security world.

Research has shown that cyber criminals offer support programmes, rewards, loyalty schemes and discounts for favourable reviews.

However, new research from cyber security specialist Carbon Black has revealed the extent to which the cyber criminals are outpacing legitimate industry.

The company reports the cyber crime community spends more than $1 trillion (€892 billion) annually developing attacks, compared with some $96 billion (€82 billion) spent by organisations to mitigate such attacks. This represents a more than tenfold spend by the criminal world to find and exploit vulnerabilities.

This disparity, the company argues, is putting organisations at serious risk.

Furthermore, when organisations seek to protect themselves, they often find the right skills and personnel in short supply. For smaller companies this can be an even greater problem, as few have the expertise to recruit the right people, as the range of skills appropriate are often hard to define for anyone outside the industry.

To tackle these issues, ICT Skillnet Ireland will host an event on 3 October at Dublin’s IMI to focus on the threat landscape, the skills shortage and what can be done for both.

With briefings aimed at CEOs, as well as hands on security experience for newcomers, the event will launch the Cybersecurity Skills Initiative (CSI) to attract new talent into the field. Offering the ability to cross and upskill, CSI will establish a trusted standard for cyber security professionals providing confidence for businesses hiring.

Featuring expert speakers on emerging threats and hacker targets, including the head of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, there will also be workshops and discussion panels addressing such topics as AI and the future of cyber security services.

This is a free event but registration is required.

TechCentral Reporters