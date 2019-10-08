Customer service provider Eishtec acquired by Infosys

Eishtec employs 1,400 people across Ireland

Customer service provider Eishtec has been acquired by Infosys BPM. The global company offers consultancy, technology and next-generation service. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Eishtec’s current management team and CEO Heather Reynolds will remain with the company under the deal.

Since its establishment in 2011, the company has rapidly expanded. It now employs 1,400 people in Ireland, across its Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon offices.

Infosys plans to ensure that all transferred employees are positioned for long term-careers and development opportunities within the company.

Commenting on the deal, Heather Reynolds, CEO, Eishtec, said; “The company’s owners have been working with a leading BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) company over the last few months and have made the strategic decision to transition the business to be part of Infosys BPM.

“As Eishtec and Infosys share key clients, this move offers a great opportunity for growth. Eishtec is committed to our employees who have played a critical and integral role in helping us to attain our position as one of Ireland’s leading customer service providers. We believe the decision to transfer the business to Infosys is in the best interests of those employees and the wider organisation.”

“We are very excited to welcome the Eishtec employees who will help us further enrich our customer experience services. We look forward to helping them enhance their professional careers within Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and business process management services,” said Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO of Infosys BPM.

“The transfer of the Eishtec employees will enable us to better serve our clients from the UK and Ireland, further leveraging our deep expertise in technology, analytics, and digital.”

TechCentral Reporters