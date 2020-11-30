Customer care company wins €25k at NDRC at ArcLabs Investor Showcase

Customer care software provider Klearcom won the third and final NDRC at ArcLabs Investor Showcase, beating out five other businesses for the €25,000 top prize.

Klearcom helps multinational contact centres prevent and recover faster from contact centre outages that can cost them up to €500,000 per hour, as well as lose them customers.Founded by Liam Dunne, Klearcom is based out of ArcLabs in Waterford IT.

“It wasn’t a straightforward task, choosing this year’s winner,” said Ben Hurley, CEO of NDRC and judge at the showcase. “The businesses all presented a very interesting variety of propositions, with well qualified teams involved. However, for Klearcom, what stood out was the strong experience of the founders. A great passion and energy, with the team’s journey built on experience and a very clear product-market fit.”

Aisling O’Neill, manager at ArcLabs Research and Innovation Centre said: “Given our co-location with the Telecommunications, Software and Systems Group (TSSG), WIT’s internationally renowned ICT research group, and Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Gateway, ArcLabs is the best place to launch and grow your digital technology business.”

This was the final NDRC at ArcLabs showcase, which ends following a three-year partnership that saw the development of nearly 20 start-ups.

TechCentral Reporters

