CubeMatch to create 100 jobs over next 12 months

Consultancy will invest €5m to support global expansion Print Print Trade

CubeMatch, a global change and transformation consultancy, is to create 100 new jobs to increase its workforce to 350 over the next 12 months.

Headquartered in Dublin, CubeMatch will expand its operations in Ireland, UK, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Singapore and Chennai.

CubeMatch offers consultancy, resource augmentation and managed services enabling change programmes to be embedded in their clients’ businesses. CubeMatch have experts in strategic change, business and digital transformation, risk and compliance, data and technology, quality assurance, managed services, business change, compliance, and financial crime.

advertisement





The 100 new jobs will be created over the next 12 months across all locations to serve international clients and will include junior consultants in all six locations plus experienced project managers, business analysts, scrum masters, test managers, test automation engineers, data analysts, solution architects and business specialists.

“We have grown organically and through acquisitions and we are focused on our continuing growth and our understanding that change is the key challenge for businesses,” said Tom Melville, CEO of CubeMatch. “Our experience and expertise supports many business and digital change programmes and we are expanding in rapidly growing markets globally.

“CubeMatch’s approach to business transformation creates change that has a lasting impact on businesses, their people and the bottom line.

“In many cases, businesses need to address their culture, capabilities, processes and structure in order to become a truly customer-centric business and thrive. We empower people within these businesses to create and own the solutions.”

CubeMatch clients span major global financial institutions including Bank of Ireland, AIB, Ulster Bank, Rabo Bank, ABN AMRO, BCM Global, Commerzbank, PTSB, Deutsche Bank, Nat West, BNP Paribas, Mizuho and UBS.

TechCentral Reporters