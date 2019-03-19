Critical Healthcare signs €10m with European emergency services provider

Critical Healthcare, a Westmeath-based developer of supply chain management software for the healthcare sector, has signed a deal worth €10 million over five years with European emergency services provider Falk.

Critical Healthcare provides medical products and services to the pre-hospital market and ambulance providers in Ireland, the UK and Europe. It employs 22 full-time staff and is set to at least double over the next five years as a result of the deal, which centres on Critical Healthcare’s procurement platform Medlogistix.

Headquartered in Denmark, Falck has operations in 35 countries and its 2,500 ambulances respond to four million emergency calls each year. The company also provides a large number of other prehospital services, including emergency helicopters and rapid response units with paramedics, nurses and doctors.

Critical Healthcare will now be rolling out Medlogistix for Falck across Demark, the UK, Germany and Spain and will become Falck’s single managed service provider for medical consumables.

Dr Anne Cusack, managing director and co-founder, Critical Healthcare, said: “The impact of this collaboration is an important milestone in the company’s progression and represents significant growth for us over the coming years. We have 22 directly employed staff in Westmeath, where our business is growing strongly. But with the new Falck deal, and other ongoing work, that number is set to increase further – by around 30 new hires over the next five years.”

Seamus Reilly, operations director and co-founder, Critical Healthcare, said: “We have recruited four further people specifically as a result of the Falck deal. We are currently building the platforms for Germany and Denmark and our aim is to have all four countries operational no later than April. We were able to compete for and win this European contract because we were able to demonstrate the savings our package could offer across all elements of the procurement process.”

TechCentral Reporters