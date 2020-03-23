COVIDMedBot gives 90-second interactive assessments through the browser

Akkure's automated guide lists probability of coronavirus infection

Irish digital health start-up Akkure has launched an online personalised risk assessment and guideline tool for use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The COVIDMedBot provides personalised risk assessment and guidelines, in line with the HSE recommendations and leveraging advice from the WHO and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regarding the virus.

Members of the public can complete the assessment online, for free, in just 90 seconds.

To facilitate sequential consults in a rapidly evolving clinical situation, users can repeat the assessment as often as they wish. The bot is dynamically updated based on an individual’s specific responses.

Founder of Akkure, Prof Oran Rigby, said: “Our COVIDMedBot offers an efficient and reliable service benefiting the public, corporate sector, and Irish governing bodies during this high strain period for the health service. The COVIDMedBot’s data is based on the latest scientifically validated information from the HSE, the CDC and the WHO, along with doctors and medical experts at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

“We are confident the service will put users in a better position to handle the current situation whilst alleviating the HSE of a significant amount of pressure.”

Prof Rigby MD added, “As we know, the Irish health system is currently under immense pressure. Understandably, this is a cause for worry and confusion. Rather than overwhelming GP practices in this time of crisis, the COVID MedBot can act as the first port of call by allowing patients to gauge their personal risk, and crucially, what actions they can take based on their individualised risk assessment.”

Additionally, Akkure intends to release specialised medbots for hospitals and medical practices to assist with triaging patients and to help relieve pressure on organisations during this time.

Akkure is based at NovaUCD, the centre for new ventures and entrepreneurs at University College Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters