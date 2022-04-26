Cork’s Boole Syndicate invested €2.3m in start-ups last year Local companies main beneficiary of investments Trade

Cork-based HBAN Boole Syndicate invested €2.3 million in start-ups last year, up 52% on the previous year. CorkBIC figures have revealed that it has now invested near €11.5 million in Irish start-ups since its inception in 2013.

The increase in investment activities has been supported by the growth of the Boole Syndicate, which now has 52 active members, up 24% from 2020. A significant proportion of the investments being made by business angels in the Boole Syndicate, managed by CorkBIC and the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN), are in Cork companies.

CorkBIC is preparing to host Europe’s largest international private investment and entrepreneurship gathering next month. Taking place 18-19 May, the 2022 EBAN Congress will feature panel discussions; networking; an awards ceremony; and a pitching competition in a bid to educate Europe’s business angels and entrepreneurs on key elements of successful angel investing, including exits; cross-border investing; and syndicates.

A number of speakers have been added to the line-up, including Anita Bhatia, assistant secretary-general, UN Women; Pearse Flynn, founder, EI-H2; and Terence O’Rourke, chairman, Enterprise Ireland.

Speakers and panellists will explore the opportunities of impact investing, ESG, DeepTech for a safer Europe and the funding of new technologies such as AI, blockchain and machine learning.

“Cork’s economy is thriving and that is reflected in the start-up ecosystem,” said Michael O’Connor, CEO, CorkBIC. “Some of the world’s biggest companies are based in Cork, creating a talent pool for start-ups and a knowledge pool of angel investors who can share their expertise with entrepreneurs.

“As a result, angel investment in Cork is continuing to grow year-on-year. Now is the ideal time to showcase that on a European stage and use our knowledge to help our international angel investor community to be successful. We want to show investors that world-class innovation and expansion is happening nationwide and that some Cork companies have recently delivered returns to business angels that are twelve times greater than original sums invested.”

Partners and sponsors for this year’s event are EBAN, CorkBIC, EU Commission & Invest EU Portal, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, EY Private, AIB Group, Enterprise Ireland, Irish BICs & it@Cork.

