Cork welcomes US-based smart network firm NS1

New York-based leader in smart network control solutions NS1 is establishing a presence in Cork, as a major step to further the company’s global presence.

As part of the expansion, NS1 plans to hire at least 30 computer engineers from various backgrounds and levels of expertise over the next two years.

NS1 is scaling up its cloud based NS1 Connect platform that orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction. With billions of users, applications and devices connected through the NS1 platform, NS1 delivers immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure.

A key component of NS1’s expansion is building an engineering centre of excellence, where NS1 can access and grow local talent interested in challenging work and in making a meaningful impact to the evolution of the company’s products. Ireland stood out as an exceptional source of skilled, diverse and passionate talent, well-versed in cloud development and innovation.

The local NS1 management team in Cork is comprised of experienced, dedicated tech leaders who are passionate about their work, and are driven in establishing and leading high impact, high growth teams.

Beyond offering senior tech opportunities, the company will train emerging tech talent in the latest cloud technologies and advanced programming languages such as Go.

NS1 supports a hybrid working model, with remote work options available, but is also securing office space in Cork City that will provide an innovative, highly collaborative work environment. As NS1 expands its EMEA presence, complementing its sales-focused London team, Ireland will serve as a hub for future hires throughout Europe. Growing the Ireland site is targeted to grow NS1’s global engineering presence, working in close collaboration with other sites in the United States and Vietnam.

“When locations for expansion were initially explored by NS1, Cork was top of the list for me based on the incredible success I’ve had establishing centers of excellence here in the past,” said David Coffey, chief product officer at NS1. “The type of talent I’ve seen in the Cork market aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy as we build products at a scale to meet global demand.”

This project has been supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. “The decision by NS1 to establish in Cork City is terrific news and a welcome addition to the South West region’s strong Technology cluster,” said IDA Ireland’s head of regional business development, Ray O’Connor. “Winning jobs and investment in regional locations continues to be a priority for IDA Ireland. I wish NS1 every success with this expansion.”

